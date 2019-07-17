Pontefract clubbers ejected after smuggling vodka and coke onto premises

A pair of revellers were turfed out of a nightclub after CCTV operators caught them smuggling booze onto the premises.

The two men were seen hiding large plastic bottles of a liquid, which turned out to be vodka and coke, in the outdoor smoking area of a club in Pontefract.

They had been spotted drinking from the bottles beforehand.

Operatives who saw the episode on camera contacted the club and the bottles were taken off them. They were also told to leave.

The incident was mentioned in a report by Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings.

Coun Cummings, who is the Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: "Apart from losing revenue the nightclub would have been unable to control how much the men could safely drink.

"They were ejected from the club and the drink was confiscated."

Local Democracy Reporting Service