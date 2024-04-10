Pontefract Community Kitchen: Charity event including pool tournament, live auction and buffet to be held in Ossett venue
The event will take place at Ossett’s White Rose Pool Hall on Saturday, April 20. Doors will open at 10am, with the tournament kicking off at 11am.
The event will include face painting, DJ’ing, karaoke, and a buffet. There will be a live auction at 4pm, which will include prizes such as meals out, a butcher’s voucher and a vehicle tracker with a lifetime subscription.
Charlie Iffans, who works for the Frontline Security group, who have been supporting Pontefract Community Kitchen since January after witnessing the charity’s work which “struck a chord” with them, said: “What they do is amazing.
“We are trying to help charities that can make an actual difference. We wanted to help a charity that is doing more with the community, and where donations would have a direct effect on people within the community.
“My business partners have seen nurses turning up after work to utilise the food banks.”
The Frontline Security company has previously supported the Yorkshire-based Candlelighters charity, which supports children with cancer and their families.
Staff involved with the Frontline Security company have been raising money in advance of the upcoming pool tournament, for which around 30 local professionals have signed up to compete.
The Pontefract Community Kitchen helps to feed homeless people and those on low incomes who are struggling.
Its Facebook page says it provides warm food, sandwiches, tinned food, warm drinks and surplus food parcels.