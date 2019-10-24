Pontefract couple tie the couple after Thomas Cook collapse threatened dream wedding

A couple who feared their wedding may be scuppered after Thomas Cook went bust last month tied the knot in their dream beach location.

Lorna Clark,33, and her fiancé Paul Ruckledge, 44, were due to fly out to Cyprus with family members when their flights were cancelled due to the holiday company going into administration.

The Pontefract pair said they were determined to make it, despite having to re-book flights at inflated prices.

Lorna, who admitted the Thomas Cook issue had been very stressful, said: “It all went to plan and everyone who was supposed to go made it. We had a wonderful time.”