The Pontefract Cue Club is celebrating its 15th anniversary

Pontefract Cue Club opened its doors for the first time in October 2008 and has been at the heart of the area ever since.

Owner Stephen Roebuck said the past 15 years have seen some snooker stars playing there.

He was previously manager for Rileys, which operated at the site previously.

The Cue Club has hosted many snooker greats, such as (pictured) Kyren Wilson with Steve and William Roebuck and the Paul Hunter trophy that Kyren won that year

"In the years we have been open, we have survived Covid closures – which was probably the hardest time in the last 15 years – and cost of living crisis,” he said.

"Through these we have always been brilliantly supported by our customers.

"In our exhibition nights, we have welcomed snooker world champions Dennis Taylor, Ken Doherty and Shaun Murphy, alongside Kyren Wilson, Nigel Bond, Michael White and the legendary Jimmy White. And also the world pool champion Chris Melling.

"Community-wise, we have sponsored the Pontefract Blues under 13 football tean.

The Cue Club is a "labour of love" to owner Stephen Roebuck, with him explaining "My father played to a good standard but he died in a accident when I was 7 and just learning to play. That was 1987 and snooker centres at the time weren't very welcoming places to women and children - we've tried our best to make the club welcoming so the sport is available to all."

"We have also sponsored several local snooker players in there attempts to turn pro.

"Currently we have donated funds to help two local pool players travel to Malta to represent England under 18s in November.

"We firmly believe in giving back to the cue sports community.

“We are the home base of three pool teams in the Castleford and District Pool League, as well as the home club for seven teams in the Castleford and District Snooker League, who we’ve sponsored for the last 10 years.

The club regularly holds "Exhibition Nights", where they have welcomed Snooker Legends and world champions such as Dennis Taylor, Ken Doherty and Shaun Murphy, as well as chances to meet other legends of the game such as Joe Perry (Pictured with Erica Lea)

"Plus the Castleford and District Snooker team in the Yorkshire league play from our club.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard to make the club welcoming to everyone and pride ourselves on the age range of our customers, which is anywhere from eight to 88.”