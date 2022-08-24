Pontefract family celebrates five generations of mothers and daughters - with 89 years between oldest and youngest
A family with its roots in Pontefract is celebrating five generations of females with the arrival of baby Kyla – with 89 years separating the youngest and oldest members.
Kyla Philpott was born in Cardiff on June 17 to mum, Aimee Mccue, aged 27.
The baby girl joins a long list of women in the family, including Aimee’s mum, Nicola Mccue, née Killgallon, 46, and her grandmother, Jan Dicken, née Killgallon, 66.
Before Aimee was born, Jan and Nicola moved to Cardiff in 1990.
But, they haven’t lost their West Yorkshire roots and the family made the four hour car journey to Pontefract so that Kyla could meet her great-grand-grandmother, Marjorie Cowling, 90.
Grandmother Nicola said: “My nan and Kyla’s great-great grandmother is 90 – her birthday was in April. She has lived in Pontefract for most of her life.
"I didn’t realise how rare having five generations in the same room together is – especially of the same sex.
"We still keep in regular contact with our family in Pontefract.
"A couple of weeks ago, we came up to Yorkshire so that Kyla could meet her great-great grandmother and so we could get photos together.”
Great-great grandmother Marjorie has lived in Pontefract for most of her life where she spent her early years helping her dad out on the farm.
Her last job – which she gave up in her 70s – was as a cleaner at the Horse Vaults pub near Pontefract Town Hall.
Also in the drinks industry, Nicola owns The Traders Tavern pub opposite the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff where Aimee works as assistant manager.