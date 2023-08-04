Jade Hart died aged just 33 shortly after her son, Hugo, was born in July 2018.

Since then, her family have been raising funds for the Wakefield-based charity, STAR Bereavement, which supports children, young people, young adults and families through their loss.

Jade’s mum, Julie Hazelgrave, said: “As a person, Jade was beautiful inside and out.

"She was the most loving and caring person one could ever wish to meet. Jade could always be relied upon to help and support others.

"Being insightful, her words, actions or gifts were so often perfectly chosen and uncannily timed.

"Ever creative, Jade would exploit opportunities to spend quality time with her family and friends.

"Jade had the skills to turn the ordinary into extraordinary! It was her natural ability to make whoever she was with feel special. Jade was not only a dreamer but had the knack and drive to turn dreams into reality."

The event will be held Saturday, August 5 from 11am until 4pm at Billingley Village Hall, and will consist of a variety of events - with all proceeds raised going to Star Bareavement

Julie said that while the lost of her daughter has been devastating, their memory of her always wanting to help others lives on – with them.

Jade’s close friends and family have organised a fundraiser that will benefit STAR Bereavement.

“The charity supports children, adolescents and families who have lost someone special in their life. It also provides an opportunity for family and friends to come together to celebrate and remember Jade.”

The latest event will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Billingley Village Hall from 1pm-4pm.

The day will include a variety of events, such as tombolas, raffles, bouncy castle, face paint, hook a duck, cake stalls and more.

More than £1,000 has been raised in raffle tickets so far.