Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bespoke self defence course for women is run by Chris Reavley, a certified trainer who uses his experience from working in the prison service to train men and women on how to maximise their safety.

Bee Safe Training, is one of Yorkshire’s leading safety training companies and the new course aims to to empower women and give them confidence to deal with such matters.

Chris said: “I try not to be sensationalist but dealing with real life scenarios means that the skills learned will enable women to deal more confidently and competently to combat generalised fear and potential risks.”

The course is new, and unique to Bee Safe training,

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course emphasises that first place personal security and safety are most important to help avoid potentially dangerous situations but training in the physical techniques of self-defence provides added confidence about how to act and react should the worst-case scenario happen.

Data released from the Census 2021 the police recorded 1.8 million violence against the person offences in the year ending March 2020, an increase of 6 per cent from 1.7 million in the year

ending March 2019.

Chris added: “what is more important than the number of crimes reported is the fear engendered by such a reported increase and, sadly, headline cases of attacks on women stoke these fears.”

Chris Reavley of Bee Safe training.

Bee Safe Training offers a wide range from conflict management, decision making and physical intervention to first aid and fire marshal training at work and promotion of greater awareness of mental health.