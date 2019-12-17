Pontefract florist's festive window wins award

A florist has won an award for having the best shop window Christmas decorations in Pontefract

Flowerworks on Ropergate received the award for the as part of the town’s ‘Christmas trail’, where organisations in the town centre got into the festive spirit by decorating their shop fronts.

The competition was judged by Pontefract Civic Society and pupils, Isla, age 11, from St Giles Academy and Ben, 8, from Carleton Park School.

The runner up was Jackie’s Florist on Gillygate, and in third place was Myxology café bar on Ropergate.

Paul Cartwright, Civic Society Chair said “The pupils felt Flowerworks and Jackie’s Florist were very close contenders; the winner offered a natural festive feel both inside and out.

“Whilst the runner up offered winter animal scenes and a traditional nativity, finally the third place entry displayed a colourful contemporary series of decorations, inside and out”.

The presentations were made at 10am on Tuesday December 17.

Mr Cartwright said “When we looked around there’s even more shops and businesses that have put up decorations, which gives us hope to include even more locations in 2020.

“For new residents and visitors, the trail helps locate some of our great local business, puts a smile on peoples’ faces, and for children and families it’s a fun way of exploring the town looking out for the decorations.”