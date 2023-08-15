Held by Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, the fifth annual festival was a hit with families, with 4,000 people turning up on the day to enjoy live music, food and drink vendors, funfair rides, and a bouncy castle, among a lot more.

There were two music stages – a main stage and an acoustic stage – as well as a silent disco, which was a major hit with visitors.

Children also got to enjoy getting their face painted and their hair braided.

Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens held the fifth annual Friarwood Festival.

Dr Colin White, chair of Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, said: “This was the fifth Friarwood Festival and it gets better each year. We were blessed with good weather, despite the weather forecast - only a couple of brief showers of light rain, otherwise a lovely day.

"Friarwood Festival is an opportunity for local groups to display their talent to a large and friendly audience.

"There were rides and a bouncy castle and slide for children, and between the music acts, Rhubarb Radio organised activities and dancing for the kids. It was a great success, and we're very proud to have successfully delivered another Friarwood Festival.”

Proceeds made from the event goes towards paying for the festival and any surplus money goes towards improving the Valley Gardens.