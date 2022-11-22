Francesca, 12, started dancing at the age of 14 months old, and learned to dance at around the same time as she started to walk. The passion has been passed down from her mum, Rachel Perry, who used to be a freestyle dancer.

The youngster trains six days a week, with mixed sessions for Northern Ballet, sessions for her ballroom and Latin dancing classes and sessions for modern, tap, modern, jazz, and contemporary dancing. These are taught by a variety of teachers, including Richard Simms and Heidi McWilliam (ballet, tap, modern, jazz, contemporary), Noreen Worsley (ballroom, Latin and old time modern sequence) and Cara O’Shea (ballet).

The opportunity to be part of the production of The Nutcracker came from her ballet teacher. She was among a group of dancers who were assessed and then chosen to perform.

Francesca Scholes, a Year 7 student at Pontefract’s Carleton High School, has landed a role in the Northern Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Leeds Grand Theatre this winter.

Francesca said: “I’m so excited to be part of the production and it’s such a fantastic opportunity.

"When I’m older I’d love to do shows and tours. I also hope to be able to teach dance in the future. I’m currently juggling school work and my dance but my school are being really supportive to ensure I can do both.”

Shaheen Shariff, Headteacher at Carleton High School, part of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “I’m a huge advocate for students having passions outside of the school setting and we will always do whatever we can to support them, as we know how much it encourages our students to become well-rounded people. As a school, we are so proud of Francesca. To be chosen for this performance is phenomenal.”

Francesca recently competed in the Blackpool finals and will be competing at the coastal town’s famous ballroom early next year, as well as also placing 7th in the nationwide finals for classical dance and 10th for modern.

Northern Ballet's adaptation of The Nutcracker is being staged at Leeds Grand Theatre from December 20, 2022 to January 7 2023. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Closer to home, Francesca will also be performing in the Dick Whittington production at Pontefract Town Hall in the new year.

The production of Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker is on at Leeds Grand Theatre from December 20 until January 7, 2023.

