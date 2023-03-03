Pontefract guest house to be turned into care home despite residents’ objections

Wakefield Council granted permission to convert a six-bed property on Bondgate, Pontefract, despite objections from local residents.

The development will link the main two storey building with a two storey outbuilding which will also be extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new property will accommodate 12 people and employ a total of 18 staff, with only six at the site at any one time.

Wakefield Council granted permission to convert a six-bed property on Bondgate, Pontefract, despite objections from local residents.

Twelve people objected with concerns that there would be insufficient parking for staff and visitors.

They also claimed it would increase traffic and footfall from staff and users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors also stated that the area is already blocked with vehicles.

It was also claimed the proposal could lead to noise disturbance, light pollution and would devalue neighbouring homes.

The council’s highways officer said the proposed plan was acceptable.

A report says: “It is also noted that the site is located on a main bus route with a frequent service into and out of Pontefract town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pontefract Monkhill train station is approximately a 10-15 minute walk from the site, further enhancing the sustainable nature of the site for staff and visitors.

“The provision of a secure and sheltered bike store will also be conditioned to support active travel to and from the site.”

Recommending the plan for approval, a report states: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”