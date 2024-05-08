Pontefract hair and make-up designer wins BAFTA for work on ITV hit drama The Long Shadow

Lisa Parkinson with the Make-Up & Hair Design Award, sponsored by Screenskills High-end Television Fund, for 'The Long Shadow' during the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024. (GETTY IMAGES)

Lisa Parkinson, who has been in the industry for 24 years, beat off tough competition from hit shows such as The Crown and thriller Slow Horses to win the Make-Up Hair and Design award and says she is still getting over the shock.

"I was gobsmacked to have won," she said.

"It was my first time at the BAFTAs – my first nomination and I won!

"It’s a great feeling. Such an accolade to get down to the final four out of so many. It’s unreal. To be there with your peers, directors, writers and people who you aspire to be, it’s very intimidating.

"It was such a rush. In my speech, it sounds like I can’t breathe because I was holding my breath!

A former pupil of Park High (now Pontefract New College), Lisa, 53, went onto York College where she was one of the first to study hair and make-up on a course run by Yorkshire Television, which later became ITV.

"I went onto working in the theatre and got my first job at Leeds Playhouse. I went on to work as a trainee for David Myers – later of the Hairy Bikers – who was a make-up designer.

"I left when I became pregnant and Dave went on to do the Hairy Bikers. I thanked him in my speech for giving me that opportunity.”

Lisa went on to work on TV shows including The Royal, Heartbeat and Emmerdale before making the decision to work on TV dramas.

"I worked on Prisoners Wives, Mount Pleasant and All Creatures Great and Small.

"I’m so lucky to have had so many great opportunities.”

Lisa was oresented her award by actor Ray Panthaki. (GETTY IMAGES)

And winning a BAFTA for her work on ITV’s true crime drama, The Long Shadow, which told the harrowing story of the five year police investigation to track down serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, meant a lot to Lisa.

“It was something I really wanted to be involved in. I really wanted to do it.

"It was a harrowing drama to work on, but an absolute pleasure. We wanted to make it as wonderful as possible – everybody wanted to do it justice.

“They were real people, real characters. I remember that time. My mum used to walk home from bingo and was scared to death. I remember people and cars being stopped in the street. A neighbour being hauled in by the police.

"It was an important show. Telling the story of the victims and the people who were in the area at that time. It’s a local, Leeds, story and something I really wanted to do.”

After her win, Lisa, who is currently in London working on a new ITV drama, said she recieved lovely messages of congratulations from the show’s cast, including Catherine Kelly, Jill Halfpenny, David Morrissey and Daniel Mays.

But wherever her work takes her, Pontefract is, and always will be home.

"I still live there with my husband Darren and two children, Molly, 19 and Matilda, 14.