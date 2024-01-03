Pontefract hospice makes wedding dream come true for terminally-ill patient

Pontefract hospice staff have gone above and beyond to help a terminally-ill patient and his partner get married.

When the wellbeing team at Prince of Wales Hospice heard that Dave Trundley wanted to wed his partner of 10 years, Alex, they got planning and managed to arrange a ceremony at their Featherstone home in just a few of days.

The hospice’s charity shops provided wedding outfits for the couple and the hospice team also organised the registrar, cake, flowers and alcohol-free fizz to ensure the couple’s special day would be an unforgettable and happy occasion.

Jo Dunford, wellbeing lead at the hospice, said: “We’re so glad we could be part of the couple’s special day.

Dave Trundley and his partner Alex

"Our mission is to create meaningful moments for patients and their families so we knew we had to help Dave and Alex.

" After the community nurse contacted us, we got in touch with the palliative care team, the registrar and others who could help to make this wedding happen.

"It was a team effort which resulted in a fantastic outcome.”

The couple exchanged their vows only a few days before Dave’s 77th birthday , surrounded by a small group of close friends and family.

Reflecting on the day, Alex shared: “It was such a special day for us, one that we’ll remember”.

Dave has recently admitted to the hospice’s in-care unit. He said: “The care and services available here are first class. We can’t fault a thing”.