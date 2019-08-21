Pontefract is West Yorkshire's sexiest town, according to a new sex map.

The town's 29,305 residents spend more on their sexual pleasure than anywhere else in the county.

The Lovehoney Interactive UK Sex Map allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover just how sexy where they live really is.

Pontefract ranked 29th in the UK table which was headed by Dagenham in Greater London.

Rankings for other towns in West Yorkshire included Cleckheaton (232nd), Wakefield (303rd), Ilkley (341st), Keighley (369th), Leeds (382nd) Castleford (446th), Shipley (452nd), Holmfirth (465th), Pudesy (483rd), Knottingley (486th), Halifax (544th), Huddersfield (584th), Bingley (611th), Brighouse (662nd), Bradford (694th), Dewsbury (698th), and Batley (723rd).

Batley had the lowest rating for anywhere in the UK, making it the country's least sexy town.

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in West Yorkshire matches the national average.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in West Yorkshire or across the whole country.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.