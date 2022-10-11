Pontefract Lantern Parade and Halloween witches and wizards return this October half term

Parents and carers looking for inspiration can download the new October Half Term Planner, which includes ideas for something to do every day of the school holidays.

On Saturday, October 22, families can see the return of the beautiful Pontefract Lantern Parade. A stunning procession of light beginning at Pontefract Castle, winding through the streets of Pontefract, finishing in Friarwood Valley Gardens.

On selected days this half term, families can get creative and crafty over at Castleford Museum with free autumnal activities.

Wakefield BID and partners are hosting a fang-tastic event in Wakefield city centre on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, with craft workshops, performances, selfie rooms and spooky stories aboard the Tiny Train of Terror.

Witches and Wizards are invited to don their best Halloween costumes at Pontefract Castle between Wednesday, October 26 and Sunday, October 30 to make some magical potions, take part in some Halloween-themed crafts and witchy outdoor activities.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re lucky to have so many great things to see and do across the Wakefield district. The school holidays and the upcoming festive season can be a challenging time for families, when trying to find things to keep the children entertained.

“The October Half Term Planner and Doorstep Discoveries offer a wide range of ideas of things to see and do, many of which are low-cost or free.”

And the fun doesn’t stop here, the new issue of Doorstep Discoveries is also out now. The A5 magazine is packed full of interesting articles, interviews and information on where to go and what’s on throughout autumn and winter in the Wakefield district.

Pick up a copy from local libraries, visitor attractions and public buildings to find out about a range of things to see and do, from the district’s Light Up events, upcoming exhibitions and creative workshops, through to next year’s dates for the eagerly awaited Wakefield Rhubarb Festival. It can also be viewed online at expwake.co/Doorstep