Pontefract man is trekking 1,000km across Europe to highlight the plight of dogs and cats used as food

Marc Bundy who is trekked hundreds of miles to publicise the plight of dogs and cats used for food

Marc Bundy, who is a carer and previously worked in the Falkland Islands, set off from the top of Holland at the beginning of May, camping and relying on the kindness of strangers for support, route advice and his water supply.

He made it to Antwerp before his feet became so blistered and infected he had to rest for a week and take a course of antibiotics.

He said: " I am travelling as far as I can through Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and Switzerland before my 90 days tourist visa gives out.

"I am raising money for the charity Duo Duo through my Faceboook page to stop animal exploitation around the world where cats and dogs are seen as food not pets.

"I'm also making people aware wherever I go.

"Too many animals are suffering with the excuse being it is part of the people's culture, or because the laws lack conviction.

"Saving one dog won't change the world, but surely the world will change for that one dog?

"Any support to stop this so that no dog or cat dies in these atrocious ways would be appreciated so much."