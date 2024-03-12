Pontefract Monkhill: Plans passed for rail station lifts, footbridge and wider platform for disabled access

A draft design of how the new station footbridge will look.

The work at Pontefract Monkhill will ensure that access to the station’s platform 2 will have step-free access for the first time.

Rail bosses have fielded criticism for years over lack of access for wheelchair users and parents with prams.

There have been reports of a disabled passenger being forced to crawl up the stairs to leave the station after getting off the train.

A new bridge over the rail line will be served by two lifts.

Platform 2 will be widened onto land currently occupied by disused rail tracks

The scheme also includes upgrades to ticket machines, CCTV cameras and station signs.

Two new shelters are also planned at the end of each platform.

Wakefield Council has approved the application by Network Rail with a condition that final details of the materials and colour finishes be confirmed before work begins.

The proposals received four letters of support saying improvements are “long overdue and urgently needed.”

Pontefract Civic Society has also campaigned for the upgrade.

The site is close to Pontefract Castle and the site of St John’s Priory, both scheduled ancient monuments

The council’s conservation officer did not object to the work after a heritage statement said it would not cause “substantial harm” to the setting of the historic structures.

A report says: “On balance, the design of the proposed development, along with its siting, are considered acceptable.”

The station provides rail services to Knottingley and Leeds and offers some longer distance services to London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange.

In 2019, the council bid for £1m worth of cash from the Department of Transport to improve disabled access at Monkhill.

The local authority said it would also put up an extra £1.2m to help fund the venture.

Speaking at the time, Coun Matthew Morley, the council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “Currently, Monkhill Station is extremely difficult for our disabled residents to access, with many having to travel to Castleford to get a train.

“This is simply not good enough.”