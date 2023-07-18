The album, titled Impermanence, follows his self-produced EP, Discarded Memories, which was written and recorded in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The young musician, who is influenced by Pink Floyd, King Crimson and Genesis, as well as more modern artists such as Steve Wilson and Radiohead, was joined by some other talented musicians on the record, some of whom he met while studying at the University of Liverpool.

Dominic said: “The album was recorded wholly independently by myself, my band and a variety of excellent musicians and producers using the University of Liverpool’s SSL studio over the course of a year.

Dominic Sanderson has released his first full album, Impermanence.

"It promises to deliver a truly progressive sound that so many modern ‘prog’ bands fail to capture.”

The album strikes a balance between a traditional symphonic progressive rock sound - as epitomised by heavy use of mellotron, Hammond organ, flute and baritone saxophone - and modern production techniques.

Heavier, movement-led tracks such as The Twisted Hand of Fate and Is There Calm Amongst This Chaos contrast with softer ballads (This Night and the Wounds it Will Bring) and avant garde, experimental tracks such as A False Sense of Promise.

His album has been released to critical acclaim and has been reviewed in the monthly printed magazine, Prog, and also in the Dutch magazine, IO Pages.

A review of the album from Howard King at the online music magazine, At the Barrier, said: “Yet again his talent shines through, showing a wide range of instrumental and vocal skills.

"His compositions stand comfortably next to contemporary and vintage prog music.”

And a review from the Progradar said: “Impermanence is quite possibly the best truly progressive release I’ve heard in many a year. He takes his influences and blends them into something distinctive, unique and utterly brilliant.”

His songs also feature regularly on the internet radio shows Progzilla and Reclaimed Radio.

Physical and digital copies of the album are available for purchase online via his Bandcamp page, Amazon or at Wah Wah Records in Wakefield city centre.