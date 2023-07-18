Pontefract Park picked for prestigious Green Flag Award
The parks have been chosen to receive the Green Flag Award – regarded as the international quality mark for parks.
Pontefract park is joined by Anglers Country park, Haw Park Wood and Pugneys Country Park in receiving the award.
A total of 107 parks and green spaces in Yorkshire and the Humber to be awarded the prestigious award, which recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces,
Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, which administers the award scheme, said: “Our parks continue to provide a vital sanctuary for communities to play, grow and bond.
“The news that 107 parks in Yorkshire and the Humber have achieved the Green Flag Award standard reflects the tireless work of those looking after these regional assets.
“At Keep Britain Tidy, we’re very proud of the Green Flag Award - a crucial component in ensuring the quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are the highest standards and are safe and accessible.
"We believe it should be a minimum standard for every park – and that everyone, wherever they live, should have access to high-quality green space.
“Parks play a key role in the health and well-being of the nation not only in the physical and mental health of us all, but also in the environmental health of the planet."
Dr Erika Diaz Petersen, Historic England’s principal national landscape adviser, added: “Congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Green Flag Awards.”