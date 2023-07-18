The parks have been chosen to receive the Green Flag Award – regarded as the international quality mark for parks.

Pontefract park is joined by Anglers Country park, Haw Park Wood and Pugneys Country Park in receiving the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 107 parks and green spaces in Yorkshire and the Humber to be awarded the prestigious award, which recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces,

Pontefract Park has been recognised and celebrated as one of the region’s best parks and green spaces with annual announcement from Keep Britain Tidy

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, which administers the award scheme, said: “Our parks continue to provide a vital sanctuary for communities to play, grow and bond.

“The news that 107 parks in Yorkshire and the Humber have achieved the Green Flag Award standard reflects the tireless work of those looking after these regional assets.

“At Keep Britain Tidy, we’re very proud of the Green Flag Award - a crucial component in ensuring the quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are the highest standards and are safe and accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe it should be a minimum standard for every park – and that everyone, wherever they live, should have access to high-quality green space.

The award shows that Pontefract Park has "reached the high standards required" in order to receive it's Green Flag

“Parks play a key role in the health and well-being of the nation not only in the physical and mental health of us all, but also in the environmental health of the planet."