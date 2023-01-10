Pontefract Parkrun attracts hundreds looking for a healthier start to the year
Rain and a bit of flooding didn’t stop hundreds of people – including 15 first-timers – getting up early on Saturday for the first Pontefract Parkrun of 2023.
The popular event at Pontefract Racecourse is hoping for a bumper season as people look forward to a healthier and happier year.
Co-event director John Kees said: “It was a seriously wet parkrun event but that didn't stop 15 locals from joining us for their first ever parkrun.
"We had a total of 221 finishers on our B course, due to flooding around the boating lake making our A course unsafe.”
Among those on the run were Donna McNally, 45, and Jacqueline Ingle, 50.
John said: “Donna started her parkrun journey when she was in a very 'dark place'. She thought back to things she enjoyed as a child and decided to give running a go.
“Parkrun has helped to change her whole outlook on life. She's fitter, healthier, has a full social life with friends made at parkrun and is in a much better place mentally. She's happy with life again.
“Jacqueline started her journey with us as a walker after being diagnosed with diabetes.
"With 5 kilometers way out of her comfort zone she was really apprehensive about joining in.
"When she finally plucked up the courage she found the whole parkrun experience enjoyable and rewarding.
"She couldn't understand why people were clapping and cheering her as she walked the course.
"She's since run 10k events and is a regular volunteer at junior parkrun at Pontefract which is held on Sunday mornings for four-14 year olds.
"Jacqueline has found parkrun to be the best start to a weekend possible, it's so overwhelmingly positive it's almost addictive.”
Pontefract parkrun is a free, timed, 5k run or walk in the park.
It is one of more than 1,000 similar events in the UK.
Organisers say there is absolutely no expectation or pressure for anyone to worry about, no one will finish last – and there is a friendly Tail Walker at each event to do that.
John said: “Run, walk or do a bit of both, no one cares.
“What participants will find is a warm, friendly, supportive atmosphere led by a team of highly committed volunteers, who will give encouragement at every turn.
“The benefits are huge. Fitness levels increase, you feel part of your community and meet like minded people sharing the same journey, it helps massively with mental health wellbeing.
"It's positive, welcoming and inclusive. We have participants well into their 80s and children as young as four take part.”
Young children must be within arms reach of an adult at all times and dogs are welcome – one per participant on a short hand held lead.
New mums and dads often participate with a buggy.
If you don't fancy taking part, there is also the option to volunteer.
Once registered, parkrunners are able to turn up to any event anywhere in the world and take part.
UK events always start at 9am, each and every Saturday.
Factfile
A total of 534 events have been held
There have been had 15,186 individual finishers
With an average of 234 runners per event
The average finish time just under 30 minutes
Head to https://www.parkrun.org.uk/ to sign up.