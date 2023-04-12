News you can trust since 1852
Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Pictures Scott MerryleesOpening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Pictures Scott Merrylees
Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Pictures Scott Merrylees

Pontefract Races off to a galloping start at first meeting for 2023

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, which means the flat season roars back into action at Pontefract Racecourse.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

With the first race meeting falling in the Easter holidays there was, in time honoured tradition, plenty of Easter treats available for kids with an Easter Egg hunt, a kids funfair and an Easter Bonnet competition.

On the track, it was the first leg of the 2023 Stayers Championship.

Take a look at all the excitement on the day!

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Pictures Scott Merrylees

1. Race goers

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Pictures Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Ready to race

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees

3. Opening day

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. Day out

Opening day of the season at Pontefract Racecource. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

