Pontefract Races off to a galloping start at first meeting for 2023
Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, which means the flat season roars back into action at Pontefract Racecourse.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
With the first race meeting falling in the Easter holidays there was, in time honoured tradition, plenty of Easter treats available for kids with an Easter Egg hunt, a kids funfair and an Easter Bonnet competition.
On the track, it was the first leg of the 2023 Stayers Championship.
Take a look at all the excitement on the day!
