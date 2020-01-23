Pontefract’s Love Layla raising funds for national cat charity

A Pontefract-based online cards and gifts retailer has recently launched a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting a national cat charity.

Love Layla is selling a nickel name tag designed specifically for cats.

These tags are engraved on one side and include a split ring sized at 20mm that attaches to a cat collar securely.

For every tag sold, £2 will be donated to Cats Protection, the UK’s largest feline charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming stray, unwanted or homeless cats and educating people about cats and cat welfare.

Stacey Dennis, owner and founder of Love Layla, is a cat lover and even has a product range named after her tabby cat, Tigger who went missing in October and never returned.

Tigger was originally from Cats Protection, so the charity is very close to Stacey’s heart. Stacey has recently welcomed a trio of new cats into her home.

Stacey said: “When Tigger went missing I was desperate to find him, although sadly we never found out what happened to him. “Over the years he had become something of a celebrity on Love Layla’s social media pages, and this is a great way to remember him and support a worthy cause.”

In just four years, Love Layla has grown to become a multi-million-pound operation and has over a million fans on social media.

The tags are currently on sale for £4.50 each and are available from www.lovelayladesigns.co.uk

Stacey said: “The money we donate will go some way to helping the charity and ensure it can continue looking after our furry friends nationwide.”