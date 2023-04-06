News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract schoolboy who wants to be David Attenborough sorts local park with litter pick and raise money for school

A schoolboy from Pontefract and his friends have made the town a tidier place by picking litter from their local park.

By James Carney
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

Zach Waite alongside pals Mollie Waite, Libby Walkden, Reece Walkden and Leon Roebuck spent their Monday morning picking up litter at Friarwood Valley Gardens.

His mum, Charlotte, said: “Zach has been learning about the environment and has been struggling with anxiety around the amount of litter, to the point where he is becoming upset when windows and doors are open in case things blow away and hurt animals.

“He would like to either be like David Attenborough one day or a palaeontologist.”

Mollie Waite, Libby Walkden, Reece Walkden, Leon Roebuck and Zach WaiteMollie Waite, Libby Walkden, Reece Walkden, Leon Roebuck and Zach Waite
He has raised £259 so far for his school, The Rookeries, with £100 coming from local company Panda ICT.

Zach would like the money to go towards outdoor equipment or towards fun events for his classmates.

The Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens helped the group with their task.

The litter picked raised money for The Rookeries schoolThe litter picked raised money for The Rookeries school
