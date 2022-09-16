Pontefract schoolgirl Ava shares one of Queen Elizabeth II's last ever letters

Seven-year-old Ava Davison was inspired to send a drawing to the Queen after her school, Darrington CE Primary, held a special themed week earlier in the year to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Children learned about the Queen’s life and created spectacular artwork with Ava drawing a picture of Her Majesty with two of her beloved corgis.

She posted it, addressing it, quite simply, to 'The Queen, Windsor Castle, Windsor.'

Ava was thrilled to receive a reply from the Queen.

Then, last week, to her and the whole school’s amazement, a reply arrived from Buckingham Palace, post-marked September 9 - the day after the Queen had passed away.

Ava said she felt very proud and pleased to have received a special delivery from the Palace, saying it was 'amazing'.

Emotional at the news of the Queen's death, Ava said she was upset at seeing the coffin in the special ceremony that was shown to children in school.

She said: "I hope that King Charles carries on his work like his mum.

"I think he will feel upset that his mum has died.

"The Queen was amazing in carrying on her duties such as meeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, before she died."

The letter expressed Her Majesty's grateful thanks for Ava's kind message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The special letter has been celebrated by the whole school in its Proud Assembly as well as within Ava’s class.

Ava addressed her drawing to The Queen at Windsor.

Headteacher, Lyndsay Ranby said: "Following the death of Her Majesty, the response from the other children in school has been lovely and very heart-warming.

"I have been overwhelmed with the response that we have had from all of our children. They have shown such care, sensitivity and respect.

"This is a momentous event in their lifetime so we have ensured that they have been given the opportunity to join and be part of this historical moment.