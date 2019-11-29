Pontefract singer, 16, reaches final of Open Mic UK singing contest

A Pontefract singer who ‘lives and breathes’ music has earned a place in the final of a national singing contest.

Lottie Simone has secured a place in the grand final of the Open Mic awards, which seek to identify the best young performers in the UK.

Cathedral Academy student Lottie Simone has earned a place in the final of a national singing contest.

After finding success in the North East Area Finals this weekend, Lottie will now be given the chance to perform at the O2 Arena in London.

Sarah Hume, Lottie’s mum, said: “This means everything to her. What she set out to achieve is the opportunity to perform in the grand final.

“(The area final) was incredible, it was like every emotion rolled into two hours.

“I’m her mum and I know when she’s on form but I’ve never seen her perform like that.

“It was the affirmation she needed after years of hard work.

“It’s not an easy industry at such a young age and to keep putting yourself out there makes you quite vulnerable.”

Lottie was one of just three semi-finalists to advance to the next stage, securing her place with an original song entitled Someone I Used to Know.

The singer, 16, attends Cathedral Academy in Wakefield and has had to balance her burgeoning career with preparations for her mock GCSEs, which began on Monday morning, just hours after her singing success.

Lottie, who has been performing original songs for two years, is part of the school’s CAPA Juniors project, which provides specialist performing arts training to secondary pupils alongside their education.

Sarah said that part of her daughter’s success was down to her ability to balance her school and personal life.

Sarah said: “I’m super proud. She’s put so much into it, she lives and breathes music.

“When your child does that you get behind them 100 per cent. You live every moment with them.

“Deep down inside I knew something would happen for her because hard work pays off.”

The final will be held at the O2 Arena in February 2020.

Follow Lottie on Facebook for the latest updates.