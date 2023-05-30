Pontefract skipper fends off killer whale attack after gang of orcas stalked boat

Greg Blackburn, 32, was at the helm of a 46ft Bavaria when it was rammed by a pod earlier this month. SWNS

Greg Blackburn, 32, from Pontefract, was at the helm of a 46ft Bavaria when it was rammed by a pod earlier this month.

Tourists Stephen Bidwell and Janet Morris, both 58, told previously how at least six killer whales targeted the vessel as they sailed seven miles from Tangier, Morocco.

The orcas rammed the hull and bit through the rudder so the crew couldn't steer, it is claimed.

Since then reports have emerged of a vengeful killer whale called White Gladis leading a gang which are going after boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Greg claims he has heard of at least six more orca attacks on boats since his ship was targeted on May 2.

He puts it down to overfishing in the area.

Greg said: "I personally believe that they see boats taking their food reserves and they are simply trying to protect it as we would any harvest of our own.

"It's quite clear when you see the amount of fishing in the area and you learn from locals about the fishing skiffs that have been attacked.

"There has to be a reason why they are doing this - and I think it's because the blue-finned tuna they live on is becoming endangered."

Greg, who is also a qualified instructor, added that the behaviour could become more widespread.

But he said the animals are not inherently dangerous - and said the Strait of Gibraltar is still perfectly safe.

Greg added: "There is a real risk of this behaviour becoming more of a problem.

"It's a concern for the future that if other pods engage with this one and the behaviour is passed on it could be come a problem on a much larger scale.

"There is still a high percentage of vessels getting through untouched by the orcas. When you look at it statistically, it’s just sometimes your luck runs out - as did mine.

"Orcas are safe. And you can check with orca watching sites so you know where they have been seen and can try to avoid them, and get information about safe routes that have been used.

"The sheer power these animals possess is awe inspiring, the way they move through the water and work together as a team is something to behold.

"There’s nothing you can do in the situation but just wait until they have finished."

Janet and Stephen, from Cambridge, were enjoying a sailing course off the coast of Morocco when the orca attack took place.

It is claimed it lasted for an hour - before Greg managed to get them to safety.

The skipper had also lowered the main sail to make the boat look boring.

Researchers now believe a killer whale - White Gladis - is teaching others how to go after boats.