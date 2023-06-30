Luke grew up in Upton and joined the Army’s 3rd Battalion, The Rifles, in 2008.

After completing basic training, he was deployed to Afghanistan, but was sadly killed, aged just 19, on January 15, 2010 whilst on patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke’s dad, Mark Farmer, said: “We had wanted something in the area that could be named after Luke, so we spoke to WDH and the council about any new build developments coming up.

From left to right: Elaine Farmer (Luke's step-mum), Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Robin Smith, Jasmine (Elaine's grandaughter), Martyn Shaw and Mark Farmer (Luke's Dad)

"That was when we were contacted about the new street that would be right across from us and Luke’s childhood home. It felt like fate.

“We’ve lived most of our lives in this area and Luke lived here all his.

"I can remember him playing on the field with his friends leading up to the park. Now there will be a new road there, with his name on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day when I walk down my street, I will be able to look across and see his name. Words can’t even describe how much that means to me.”

Luke Farmer, from Pontefract, served in the Army's 3rd Battalion, The Rifles rom 2008 until his death in 2010

The new street, off Field Lane will be known as Luke Farmer Way and contains 22 affordable homes, managed by WDH.

Some of the houses have also been named after Luke’s regiment to further commemorate him. New tenants are expected to move in end of July 2023.

Luke Farmer Way was officially named at a dedication ceremony on this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke’s family were joined by members of his regiment, representatives from WDH, Wakefield Council, Efficiency North and Mears Group.

From left to right: Martyn Shaw, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Robin Smith and Mark Farmer.jpg

Martyn Shaw, Deputy Chief Executive at WDH, said: “Naming this new street after Luke is a fitting and lasting tribute to an incredibly brave young soldier who sadly lost his life in service.

" We are very pleased to have been able to make this happen in conjunction with Wakefield Council and it was an honour to meet Luke’s family and friends at the dedication ceremony.”

Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “Our streets are an integral part of our community and we have a proud tradition in our district of naming new roads to honour people who have made a significant contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no greater sacrifice than the one that Luke made for his country, and I am honoured that we have been able to remember him, in his community for his family and future generations.”

Kevin Holden, Health and Safety Director and Lead of Armed Forces Group at Mears Group, added: “It is both an honour and a privilege for Mears Group to be part of this amazing tribute.