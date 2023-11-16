Pontefract Tattoo parlour swapping free tattoos for toys for vulnerable children

A Pontefract tattoo parlour is inviting people to donate toys for children in exchange for free tattoos.

The Toys for Tats project run by Ink Kingz – which has branches on Front Street in Pontefract and Leeds – means people can bring in new or nearly new toys to be given to youngsters in need at Christmas.

Nicole Blair, co-owner of the business, said: “No child wants to wake up on Christmas with no toys and this is why we from this event each year we want to make it a good Christmas for as many children as we can.

"We have special days at all our studios that we dedicate to the events where people can come in and get tattoos for free. All we ask is people bring toys for children to donate.

Pontefract Tattoo Parlour Ink Kingz is hosting their "Toys for Tats" drive for the fifth year in a row

"We have more than 20 tattooists working together from 9am to 11pm on the days, doing back-to-back tattoos to get as many toys for the children as we possibly can.

"We also have a go fund me page – https://gofund.me/d8ca9d31 with all money that we get going towards more toys for children.

"If people love tattoos or piercings and want to do something special this Christmas for a child less fortunate, this is a way they can get involved and get a cool tattoo to remember it by.”

The event takes place on Saturday (November 18) at the Pontefract studio from 9am and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.