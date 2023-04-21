News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract teachers go the extra mile as they prepare to take on Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Pupils in Pontefract are proudly supporting two of their teachers as they prepare to take on the Leeds Marathon to raise vital funds for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and the MND Association.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

Grove Lea and South Hiendley executive headteacher Sally Henshall and Grove Lea’s Year 6 teacher Luke Shackleton have been busy preparing for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14, where they will join more than 10,000 runners raising funds for MND.

As part of their fundraising, the energetic pair organised a 20-mile run between the two schools on Wednesday – but smashed a total of 21-miles, cheered on all the way by proud pupils.

Sally said: “We have both completed a marathon before and both said we wouldn’t do another one – yet here we are!

Pupils are cheering on their teachers Sally Henshall and Luke Shackleton all the way! (Photo: Scott Merrylees)Pupils are cheering on their teachers Sally Henshall and Luke Shackleton all the way! (Photo: Scott Merrylees)
"Luke is all set to get a good time...me, I would just like to survive and complete it!

"We’re doing the marathon as it’s a local event – and Rob Burrow lives in Pontefract, which is where I live.

"Rob and his family are such and inspiration and we had sadly known loved ones who have been affected by this disease, so we want to help in supporting the charity to raise more funds.”

To donate to Sally’s fundraising page, click here.

Pupils watched as they ran 21 miles in preperation.Pupils watched as they ran 21 miles in preperation.
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019.

Since then, he and his family have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support other families living with the disease.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will see over 10,000 people take on a route through Leeds that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium.

They have the full support of all their school - with pupils joining in.They have the full support of all their school - with pupils joining in.
Watch out Leeds Marathon - Pontefract teachers are on their way! (Scott Merrylees)Watch out Leeds Marathon - Pontefract teachers are on their way! (Scott Merrylees)
