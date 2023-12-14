Pontefract TikTok star joins Creator Universe for bid at Christmas number one in support of Trussell Trust

A Pontefract TikTok star has teamed up with fellow UK creators in a bid to get a Christmas number one to raise money for the Trussell Trust foodbank.

Creator Universe recording "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday" at Abbey Road studios in London.

Lee Chapman, who is best known for his long running success as Peter Poppleton on social media, is part of a collective of the biggest UK TikTok stars, called Creator Universe, who have come together and recorded a cover of the 1973 Wizard hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday”.

Lee, whose comedy and sketches have garnered over two million followers, joined the supergroup of 30 UK social media stars with a combined following of 50 million on TikTok alone.

Their take on Wizzard’s hit was recorded in November at Abbey Road Studios and produced by Jamie Sellers, the producer behind the last three Christmas number one hits including Ladbaby, Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”.

All profits raised will be donated to the Trussell Trust, supporting their busiest winter ever at food banks, with more than 600,000 people being supported and a parcel being distributed every eight seconds.

On getting the invitation to join the Creator Universe, Lee said: “It’s an absolute honour to be able to fundraise for such an important cause.

"The idea of anyone going hungry this Christmas is an unbearable thought, but its unfortunately a reality for too many, especially this year due to the cost of living crisis.

"Having the opportunity to make a real difference and put food on the table for those in need is an absolute privilege, much like working with the Trussell Trust. I really hope we raise enough for everyone to eat a good meal this Christmas and beyond”

Also part of the super-group is the Georgia-born Yorkshire creator, Lisa Dollan, aka Yorkshire Peach – who’s videos often highlight the disparities that continue to astonish her after nine years in the UK.

Lisa said taking part in the group and supporting the Trussell Trust was a “no-brainer” after seeing the work the charity does to help people in need with food banks across the UK.