Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will run from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 18.

Pontefract Civic Society has co-ordinated 50 events and activities, making it the biggest ever Heritage Open Days in the town and the surrounding area to date.

It will include a combination of in-person tours, walks, and talks and some online content.

It is the biggest Heritage Open Days Festival Pontefract has seen.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cartwright, chair of the society, said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring you some new walks, performances and exhibitions to our HOD programme, of which, a few will give a mention to this year’s theme of invention and innovation.

"Also look out for our Darrington walk, the talk on silver at the Magistrates Market, the Georgian interior of St, Joseph’s RC Church, Dave Hogg on his personal story in coal mining, and a special visit to the Rosse Observatory.

"We also want to thank our many partners, hosts and guides, without whom the festival would be much smaller”.

Other events include: an external tour of Ackworth School grounds, a talk from the owner of the Liquorice field, Tom Dixon, on location at Beck House, and a walk around Pontefract precinct discussing the theme of Elizabeth Moxen and more.

St Joseph's RC Church.

Paul added: “As our social media and bookings went live last week, and we are really pleased that bookings are coming in, events are already filling up, so please don’t delay in making your choices before you book.

"We can also confirm that the Pontefract Masonic Hall tour is already fully booked”.