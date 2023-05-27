Olive Rands marked her 100th birthday with a party for family and friends at the Carleton Court Care Home in Pontefract where she now lives.

Born on May 24, 1923, Mrs Rands was raised in Featherstone with her three brothers and one sister.

Whilst growing up, she became a nurse due to her great desire to help people.

Olive Rands celebrated turning 100 years old at Carleton Court in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees

However, when she turned 23, she moved to Toronto, Canada with her first husband, Russell, who was in the air force.

In Toronto, Mrs Rands remarried to Ronald, and worked in the jewellery industry with a senior position for Swarovski crystals.

At the age of 93, Mrs Rands decided to move back to her native Yorkshire to be close to her nephew and his wife.

She sold her home in Toronto, and arranged an international removal firm to move her back to the UK.

Upon returning to England, Mrs Rands settled in Ferrybridge.

As she got older, she required more help and support so decided to move into 24-hour-care, moving into Carleton Court on January 26, this year.

Rachel Weston, Owner and Registered Manager at Carleton Court, said “Olive will be the first resident in the last 22 years that will have reached 100.

“We had a party as we do for all our residents and marked the huge occasion."