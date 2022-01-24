Pontefract youngsters get free fishing lessons
Youngsters and their families in Pontefract spend a day learning how to fish at a free taster event in Knottingley organised recently by the Canal and River Trust.
Andy Wood, one of the coaches at the Let’s Fish event, and secretary of the Pontefract Park Anglers Club, said: “It’s the first time we have run an event in winter.
“Although the weather was freezing, many families and children turned up to fish.
“I think this was fantastic and showed the desire to be outside and doing something.”
Other Let’s Fish events have been organised over the coming months with the first of these on Friday February 25,at Marsh Lane Knottingley.
Booking can be made via https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/
Mr Wood and a small group of volunteers are involved in a campaign to revive the lake at Pontefract Park and restore it as a popular destination for fishing once again.
At its peak, the lake was used by up to 100 anglers each weekend, competing in regular fishing matches.
Mr Wood said: “A few of us spent the weekend litter picking but regeneration of the paths around the lake won’t start until after the horse racing season finishes in October.”
Pontefract Park was once famous for tench and, although there are a few fish in the lake Mr Wood said they were few and far between.
He added: “We’d like to make Pontefract Park a mixed fishery with roach and tench."