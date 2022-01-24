Pontefract youngsters get free fishing lessons

Despite the freezing weather plenty of people turned up to the Let's Fish event in Knottingley.

Andy Wood, one of the coaches at the Let’s Fish event, and secretary of the Pontefract Park Anglers Club, said: “It’s the first time we have run an event in winter.

“Although the weather was freezing, many families and children turned up to fish.

“I think this was fantastic and showed the desire to be outside and doing something.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other Let’s Fish events have been organised over the coming months with the first of these on Friday February 25,at Marsh Lane Knottingley.

Booking can be made via https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/

Mr Wood and a small group of volunteers are involved in a campaign to revive the lake at Pontefract Park and restore it as a popular destination for fishing once again.

At its peak, the lake was used by up to 100 anglers each weekend, competing in regular fishing matches.

Mr Wood said: “A few of us spent the weekend litter picking but regeneration of the paths around the lake won’t start until after the horse racing season finishes in October.”

Pontefract Park was once famous for tench and, although there are a few fish in the lake Mr Wood said they were few and far between.