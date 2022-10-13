The charity opened its doors to partners and the public on October 12 to raise awareness and inform about its services as part of a campaign to dispel any myths about hospice care and to encourage support from the local community.

Visitors to the hospice received a warm and friendly welcome, and a chance to learn about the important and invaluable work the hospice does, as well as a seeing that the hospice is a bright, warm and welcoming place.

Those in attendance also got a chance to meet the staff who work at the hospice, allowing them to speak to the people that put all the hard work in.

Visitors enjoying the Pontefract's hospice open day

Amanda Darley, Director of Estates and Facilities at the hospice, said: “We had an amazing day. Many people got to see how pleasant the hospice is and understand what services we provide for people in the community.

"We want to continue to extend our reach further and we hope those people who attended will tell more people who we are and what we do.”

Events like these are a chance for the hospice to reach out to local people, as well as a chance to raise much needed funds to continue the work staff do.

If you would like to have more information about the hospice and support them, please visit https://www.pwh.org.uk or call on 01977 708 868.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People came out in force to show their support for the Prince Of Wales Hospice in Pontefract