Pontefract's 'pink ladies' to help charity with crafts and gifts fair

A popular crafts and gifts fair is to be held at Pontefract Town Hall next month.

By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The fair, which is due to take place on Saturday, May 13, has been organised by the ‘pink ladies’ behind KLH Events, Lynne Hartley and Karen Haddock, who wear hot pink t-shirts to ‘stand out in a crowd’.

The fair will feature 40 stalls including needle felting, sweet and savoury bakes, painted glass, wood turning, crochet and macrame.

A table is offered free of charge to a different charity at every event, and the chosen worthy cause this time is 4Louis, an organisation which supports people affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or the loss of a baby or child.

The crafts and gifts fair will return to Pontefract Town Hall next month.
Lynne and Karen said: “We will be open 10am until 3pm and, as always, it’s free entry. We’ll be on the door to meet and greet you, but we’d rather you spend money on the stalls than pay to come into an event.”

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/KLHEvents

