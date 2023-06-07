The fundraising campaign, for items like beds and soft furnishings, was partly inspired by the story of Jason Hawley, a patient of the Pontefract hospice on four occasions.

Jason was born with Down Syndrome and Epilepsy and in 2015 he was diagnosed with Downs-related dementia. As his condition progressed The Prince of Wales Hospice reached out to Jason’s family to offer respite care.

During one of his stays at the hospice in Halfpenny Lane, the nurses were able to provide a ‘cuddle bed’ for Jason and his parents Rosemary and David. This larger sized bed is designed to ensure loved ones can stay close at the time they need it most.

Jason and Rosemary Hawley, who were thankful for the care the hospice showed Jason when he needed it

“Jason’s dad and I would lay on the bed with him for hours, one on either side. Stroking his hair, holding his hand. Giving him a bit of his favourite yoghurt whenever he wanted.

"They were wonderful moments. Now, they are our most treasured memories,” said Rosemary Hawley, Jason’s mother.

During Jason's last stay at the hospice, the nursing staff faced a very difficult decision between him and another patient for the 'cuddle bed'.

Jo Benson, Nurse Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice

They ultimately allowed the other patient to use it, a decision that weighed heavily on the nursing staff, according to Jason’s parents.

“The care was still wonderful – but we did regret not being able to have that same closeness to Jason for those precious few days.

"We want to be sure that other parents like us can have those precious times with their children when the time comes – and that these exceptional nurses’ ability to care for local people isn’t hampered by not having the right bit of kit, ” Rosemary and David Hawley said, explaining why they are helping the hospice fundraise to provide vital equipment.

To ensure this situation never occurs at the hospice again, nurse manager Jo Benson is spearheading the appeal for beds, mattresses, overbed tables and one new cuddle bed.

Jo has worked at the hospice for over 10 years caring for hundreds of local people and their families.

She said she had seen first-hand the incredible benefit this equipment can have to both a patient and their family's quality of life.

“Getting the care experience right at the end of a patient’s life, first time, matters; because we only ever get one chance,” she added.

"The equipment we would like to purchase will allow us to deliver the care experiences we’d like.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice cares for more than 900 patients each year, with 7 out of 10 of these patients being cared for by the kindness of their local community through donations of any and all kinds.