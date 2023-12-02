Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice completes first phase of ambitious garden project
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hospice trustees agreed to embark on a mission to transform the garden space outside patient rooms into a “beautiful and tranquil haven” three years ago.
The idea came from the hospice’s mission to provide holistic care and respond to the growing need for accessible and peaceful outdoor spaces for patients and families.
Funding has been secured from several sources and now the first phase is complete, the hospice hopes to start the second part soon.
Amanda Darley, the hospice’s director of estates and facilities, said: “We would like to thank the dedicated team at Solid Construction for their commitment and expertise in turning our vision into reality.
"Their exceptional work in creating this beautiful and accessible garden space will undoubtedly bring solace and serenity to our patients and their families for years to come.”