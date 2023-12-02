Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice completes first phase of ambitious garden project

Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice has finished phase one of its ambitious garden redevelopment project.

The hospice trustees agreed to embark on a mission to transform the garden space outside patient rooms into a “beautiful and tranquil haven” three years ago.

The idea came from the hospice’s mission to provide holistic care and respond to the growing need for accessible and peaceful outdoor spaces for patients and families.

The first phase of the project at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract is now finished

Funding has been secured from several sources and now the first phase is complete, the hospice hopes to start the second part soon.

Amanda Darley, the hospice’s director of estates and facilities, said: “We would like to thank the dedicated team at Solid Construction for their commitment and expertise in turning our vision into reality.