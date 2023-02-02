With the incredible donations from the community, The Prince of Wales Hospice’s festive fundraising campaign was able to cover the cost of the 13-bed patient ward for 14 days.

People got involved and raised money in a variety of different events in the run up to and beyond Christmas, including its annual Light Up A Life event, which raised £25,360; the Reindeer Run, which raised £31,000 with the involvement of 31 schools, and an additional £10,000 was made through a tree collection and recycling programme.

Other events, such as Caring Christmas and the hospice’s festive raffle appeal, raised a combined £20,550.

The Prince Of Wales Hospice is thankful for all the donations they received over the festive period

Sharon Batty, Director of Income Generation and Marketing, said: “We’d like to thank our incredible supporters for their generosity, not just during our festive fundraising campaigns but throughout the year too.

"It is a real testament to the community spirit that when we run these campaigns they come together to help us give our patients and their families the best possible care.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice at Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, has been providing care to people with a life-limiting illness since 1989 with services available to any adult from the Five Towns area of the district.

For more information, or how to donate, contact 01977 708868.