The Prince of Wales Hospice’s yearly campaign has begun, giving people the chance to donate to the charity and reflect on the lives of loved ones who has passed away.

The fundraiser gives people the chance to dedicate a light in the memory of anyone, not just people who were cared for by the hospice, and the dedications will be immortalised on the hospice’s online memory page, as well as in a “Light Up A Life” card – alongside the opportunity to attend a remembrance service.

Donations to the hospice of £30 will receive a “Light Up A Life” pin badge, whereas donations of over £60 will receive a “Light Up A Life” lantern to remember their loved ones. Contributions of £100 will receive a “Light Up A Life” glass ornament keepsake.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is encouraging donations in memory of those no longer with us

Family business Oneway TM Ltd are sponsoring the appeal, with the Thwaite family dedicating a light to much loved mum and grandma Gail Thwaite, who sadly passed away at the hospice.

Gail’s daughter, Amanda shares her story.

“Mum had the heart of a lion and made anyone she met feel comfortable and loved. She was the most caring and kindest lady you could meet.”

In May 2022 the family were devastated to learn that Gail had advanced gastrointestinal cancer. From diagnosis to Gail’s passing, the family only had 10 short days to spend with her.

The "Light Up A Life" campaign remembers those no longer with us while supporting a local hospice

Gail’s daughters say: “We had to make these last days as comfortable for mum as we possibly could. Hearing that your mum is in a losing battle and so unexpectedly is the most heart-breaking thing anyone could ever hear. We knew we had to be strong and help mum. Somehow she still managed to keep smiling every day.”

Speaking about the hospice, Gail’s daughters added: “This place is worth its weight in gold and so is every member of staff. We chose to sponsor Light up a Life in memory of mum as the hospice now holds quite a special place in our hearts. Mum loved Christmas time - she will be smiling looking down! We also invite others to get involved with this fantastic appeal to remember someone they have lost.”

Emma Dunnill, the hospice’s Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser, said: “Light up a Life is a long-standing appeal at the hospice and one that proves to be incredibly popular within the local community.

"After a few tough years with the pandemic leading to restrictions for events, we are delighted to be able to offer in person services of remembrance for the community. People can attend the services or watch online from the comfort of their own home – it’s wonderful opportunity to join together and reflect on memories of loved ones through music, readings and lighting of candles.”

The family of Gail Thwaite will be sponsoring the appeal. Gail, pictured, sadly died earlier this year but her family credits the Prince of Wales Hospice for all it did for her

If you would like to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one this Christmas, simply complete the dedication form and send it with your donation to The Prince of Wales Hospice, or visit www.pwh.org.uk/light for more information on the Appeal and the services of remembrance.

