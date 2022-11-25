Over £14,600 was raised from this summer’s PramFest – an annual charity fundraiser run by volunteers from the community – which was then topped up to £15,500 through a charity auction and a matched donation.

John Atha, one of the organisers of the event held in August, said the Ackworth Pramfest had been an outstanding success this year, both for the charity and the community.

He said there had been hundreds of people lining the route as 20 themed prams raced through the village calling at local hostelries for a pit stop where proprietors had generously provided refreshments.

The cheque was presented by organisers of Ackworth's fundraising PramFest event to The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract

"The finishing line at Ackworth Cricket Club was packed with spectators to cheers the sporting competitors home,” he said. “The adult race was followed by a junior event around the field. The day continued with fun fair rides, two bars and food outlets and the massive crowd was treated to some excellent live music by six acts continuing into the evening.”

Mr Atha said with a raffle, on-line auction and other fundraising the Pramfest team was delighted to have raised over £15,500 for the Prince of Wales Hospice and the event “goes from strength to strength” each year.

Hospice fundraising manager Adrian Greenwood said: “We want to say a massive thank you to the Ackworth PramFest Committee for organising another successful event, all in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice.

"The money will go towards providing specialist care for our patients in the hospice. We hope to see everyone again next year."

Summer fun: A flashback to the 2022 Ackworth PramFest.

