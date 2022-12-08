Hospice volunteers help collect the trees, and those interested can register online to get their Christmas trees collected

Following the success of the service last year, the Prince of Wales Hospice is urging more people to recycle their trees using the hospice’s service.

Adrian Greenwood, Hospice Fundraising Manager, said: “Our aim is to collect and recycle 800 trees from the local area and raising £8,000 with a recommended donation of £10 per tree. This would cover the cost of our Incare ward for over 30 hours.”

Working with JustHelping, the hospice will be collecting trees from January 16 to 18, 2023 in the following postcodes: WF4 1, WF4 2, WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11, LS25 5 and LS25 7.

People need to register their tree collection request before 2pm on Monday January 9. This is the link to register: https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree

