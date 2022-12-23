Poorly Cavapoo pup Shelby gets the perfect Christmas present thanks to Wakefield vet

Three-month-old Shelby was stricken with a congenital heart defect that claims the lives of 50 per cent of affected puppies every year.

Thankfully, she was referred to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, where cardiology specialist Julie Kavanagh delivered the perfect Christmas present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her successful operation on December 20, Shelby is now back home for the festive season with owners Russ and Lynn Gaunt.

Following her successful operation on December 20, Shelby is now back home for the festive season with owners Russ and Lynn Gaunt.

Julie said: “Shelby had a potentially life-threatening condition which can lead to half of those afflicted to die from heart failure in their first year of life.

“It doesn’t need to be a death sentence, though, as an early diagnosis and surgery is curative and at Paragon we have one of the most experienced interventional cardiology teams in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We regularly provide successful outcomes for patients like Shelby and our ability to perform these minimally-invasive surgeries dramatically reduce the risk and provide a far smoother recovery.

“We now expect her to go on to lead a normal life and the whole Paragon team is delighted Shelby can now enjoy her Christmas and that her owners know her future has been saved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s another success story for Paragon’s impressive cardiology service, which is led by the renowned Chris Linney, a RCVS and European specialist, who also holds a Master of Science in human interventional cardiology.

Chris said: “We have vast experience in looking after puppies, kittens and older animals with all types of heart conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shelby’s case clearly illustrates that heart murmurs in puppies are not always doom and gloom. There are many conditions which can be managed or treated to give a normal life.

“It’s always special when you can do that but Shelby’s case is maybe extra special as it is so close to Christmas and Julie’s surgery has ensured it really will be the season to be jolly for her and her owners - and for us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paragon provides expert care in anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.