Poorly pooch looks like a “different dog” after major surgery to remove dozens of tumours

Twelve-year-old dachshund Lily was taken to vets after she was struck down with multiple wart-like “papillomas” legions, covering her chest, abdomen and forelimbs.

But her owner Avril Boyle said she’s now back to her “barking” best after she successfully underwent a “complex” skin operation to get rid of them.

“Lily had the most excellent care possible and she is back to barking and bouncing around and eating us out of house and home given half the chance!” She said.

The sick dog was left with the skin condition after getting canine papilloma virus - transmitted between hounds through direct contact or contaminated bowls and toys.

And Avril took Lily to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield as they were causing her great pain and progressing to a more serious state.

She was then put under the care of soft tissue expert David Barker, who kept concerned Avril updated throughout the tricky set of three surgical procedures.

Avril said: “Her surgeon, David, even phoned me twice a day, morning and evening, to give me updates.

“The team at Paragon has been excellent. The round trip is 60 miles but I would do a 200-mile trip to them if I needed to.”

David who had to remove skin from Lily’s body during her operations, said it was “fantastic” to see that she was now making good progress.

He added: “In the largest operation, the entire skin from Lily’s chest and inner forelimb was removed, requiring multiple skin flaps to close the incisions.

“The surgery was complex to achieve a clear margin and she has returned to Paragon for two further surgeries for removal of new and growing masses.