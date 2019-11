A pop-up Cards for Good Causes stall is open at Wakefield Library.

The organisation sells cards made by volunteers to raise vital cash for charity.

The stall, in Wakefield One, will be open between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday, until December 14.

The organisation has given £40m to charities nationwide over the past 10 years.

Visit cardsforcharity.org.uk for more information.