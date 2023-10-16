Popular artisan market, Little Bird Made, makes a welcome return to Wakefield
The popular artisan markets returned at the weekend offering a delightful range of homemade creations.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Little Bird Made brought its second pop-up crafts market to The Ridings Shopping Centre on Saturday, bringing with it a variety of stalls selling body and skin care products, art, photographer, clothing, crafts and jewellery.
There was also a variety of food and drink stalls with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.
Take a look at a selection of photos taken on the day.
