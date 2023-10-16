News you can trust since 1852
The Artisan Market returned to The Ridings on Saturday. (photos Scott Merrylees)The Artisan Market returned to The Ridings on Saturday. (photos Scott Merrylees)
Popular artisan market, Little Bird Made, makes a welcome return to Wakefield

The popular artisan markets returned at the weekend offering a delightful range of homemade creations.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST

Little Bird Made brought its second pop-up crafts market to The Ridings Shopping Centre on Saturday, bringing with it a variety of stalls selling body and skin care products, art, photographer, clothing, crafts and jewellery.

There was also a variety of food and drink stalls with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.

Take a look at a selection of photos taken on the day.

The popular artisan market, Little Bird Made, returned on Saturday offering a range of homemade creations.

The popular artisan market, Little Bird Made, returned on Saturday offering a range of homemade creations. Photo: SM

There were many stalls for shoppers to browse.

There were many stalls for shoppers to browse. Photo: SM

Following a successful debut, Little Bird Made returned for their second pop-up crafts market.

Following a successful debut, Little Bird Made returned for their second pop-up crafts market. Photo: SM

The well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.

The well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster. Photo: SM

