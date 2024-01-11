Popular Leeds butchers Malcolm Michaels opens new shop in Wakefield's Ridings shopping centre

A new butchers shop has opened in Wakefield city centre.

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, based in Leeds, has established a new branch in The Ridings.

The chain is based in Crossgates in Leeds and used to be in the city’s Kirkgate Market.

A message posted on Facebook by the firm backing its new Wakefield branch manager said: “Kieran is ready to kick off with this new venture Malcolm Michaels of Wakefield.

Malcolm Michaels of Wakefield, The Ridings

“He has played a massive part in the Malcolm Michaels & Gary’s of Pontefract Family Butchers for more than 10 years.

“We hope you will support him as you always have our other shops on this new journey in 2024.

“You can expect the same high quality meat and fabulous service.

“We’re genuinely grateful for all the amazing people we have met over these 30 years and the loyalty and support you have shown our team.