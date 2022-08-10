Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular takeaway is giving customers 50% off on collection.

Known for its ‘family munch boxes’, the popular takeaway closed its doors at the beginning of last month for a family wedding and problems with the building.

But the takeaway fixed the issue and the eatery is now able to serve food again from its premises in the city centre.

One of the owners, Mohammed Ali, said: “We thought we’d give something back to the community when we reopen.

“We know families are struggling right now, business has gone especially since electricity and gas bills have gone up.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the first day, we are giving 50 per cent off to all our customers to say thank you.”

The restaurant was opened by Mohammed’s father, Ali Asghar, ten years ago and is run by Mr Asghar and his three sons.

Mohammed said that the cost of fuel as well as the rising costs of gas and electricity has impacted the business and others in the district.

Despite having a loyal customer base, fewer people are choosing to order meals from Desi Fastfood and other takeaways as the cost of living crisis increases.

Desi Fastfood is also known for its homemade samosas and will be serving a special curry made from a recipe passed down from Mohammed’s mum every weekend.

The deal is valid for collection orders only.