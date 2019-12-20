Popular Wakefield chippy damaged in fire

A popular fish and chip shop in Outwood has been damaged in a fire which burned for more than an hour and a half.

The blaze at Tony’s Fish and Chips, on Leeds Road, Outwood, was first reported shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

Three fire crews attended the fire at the shop, which is located in an annex on the end of a row of terraced houses.

It is not yet clear how the fire began, but staff from the store have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

The shop remains standing and appears intact from the outside, though a small pile of blackened debris can be seen close to the back door.

One neighbour said the fire had been handled well by the fire service, and she had only been made aware of the incident when a friend phoned to tell her.

Tony’s has been run by Tony Fascione, known to locals as “the singing chip man”, since 2002.

Three generations of Mr Fascione’s family currently work at the chippy, it is understood.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had attended the fire.

They said: “We were called at 16.26 to reports of a fire on Leeds Road in Wakefield.

“Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Rothwell attended and had left the scene by 18.02.”

The Black Horse pub, on Westgate, will also host a raffle at their music nights to raise money for Tony and his family.

In a Facebook post, the pub said: “As a good will gesture we will be running a raffle on our music nights (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Christmas Eve) for the chance to win a bottomless brunch for 2!

“All proceeds go straight to Tony and his family business.”