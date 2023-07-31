‘Positive interest’ from developers as former ABC cinema demolished and site cleared for city centre housing development

Councillors heard there has been “positive interest” from developers hoping to build new homes on the land next to Kirkgate.

Demolition of the building began in January, more than 25 years after the cinema was closed down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move is part of a major regeneration of the Kirkgate area.

The former ABC cinema has been demolished and the site cleared in preparation for city centre housing.

Around 90 new homes are expected to replace the former cinema and surrounding buildings.

The cinema first opened in 1935, but stood empty for two decades before being purchased by the council in 2020.

Joanne Hill, Wakefield Council’s senior regeneration and housing growth manager, gave an update on the plans to members of the regeneration, employment and skills scrutiny committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are moving from project development to delivery and there is good progress to share.

The ABC cinema has stood derelict in Wakefield city centre for 20 years.

“There is an awful lot to do and not a huge amount of time.

“At this point in time we are thinking town houses and flats or apartments.”

Ms Hill said is hoped that 30 per cent of the properties will be affordable homes, in line with requirements.

The scheme comes after the council won a £48.8m slice of a £3.6bn government funding pot to bring forward regeneration and investment projects.

Working started on the demolition of the former ABC cinema in Wakefield in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towns Fund awarded £23.9m to Castleford and £24.9m to Wakefield in 2019 after bids were invited to improve transport, regeneration, digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills and culture.

Government has set a deadline of 2026 for completion of the work.

Ms Hill said she was confident the work will be completed on time, but added: “There is an awful lot to do and not a huge amount of time.”

The area will be temporary green space while the council considers architects’ designs for a new development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower Kirkgate is considered a major city centre gateway and a key route between the city centre and Wakefield’s waterfront.

In its current form, the site is deemed to be a “blight” on the area, including Kirkgate railway station.

Plans include a residential-led development, plus car parking and commercial properties.

The project will involve the demolition of buildings, leaving only four existing properties and the Harewood Arms pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towns Fund investment will refurbish The Harewood Arms and three of the four other units.

The project aims to encourage “younger professionals” to live in the city.

It also aims to “bring year-round day and evening vibrancy to Wakefield city centre”.

Further along Kirkgate, land once occupied by Chantry House is also earmarked for building 48 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former council tax and highways building was demolished in 2020 and had been empty since 2006.

The project involves three plots of land being sold to a social housing provider to increase affordable housing and help people currently on the social housing waiting list.

The ABC Cinema was a Wakefield hotspot for over 85 years, officially opening as the Regal Cinema in 1935.

In its prime, the cinema thrived within the district hosting a variety of artists alongside showing films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most famously, the building welcomed The Beatles, who played at the cinema in February 1963, months before they found international stardom.