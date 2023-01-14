New year, new gym resolutions! The best way to maintain focus on fitness goals is by making sure you enjoy the environment you workout in.

However, with the cost of living crisis, many people are not able to afford non-essential expenses, especially in the cities with the highest gym costs.

With that in mind, the experts at Livefootballtickets.com did a bit of digging to find out which are the most expensive cities in the UK to join the gym.

A gym membership in Wakefield costs £75 in Wakefield, on average.

The study shows that the most expensive places in the United Kingdom for gym goers are Wakefield and Basildon in Essex, both have a median monthly gym membership cost of a whopping £75 individually.

In third place comes the English town of Worthing, with a median monthly gym membership cost of £66.

Worthing is followed by Reading in fourth place with a median monthly gym membership cost of £60.45, whilst in fifth place comes Gateshead with a median average gym membership costing £55.65 monthly.

LiveFootballTickets.com also spoke to Martin Sharp, a multi-award-winning personal trainer to gain expert advice on choosing the right gym.

He said: “There are a couple of key things to look out for when selecting a gym that will impact the quality of your experience. The biggest will be overcrowding during the peak hours (if this corresponds with when you are looking to use the facilities).

"Another thing to check for is other distractions that may derail your session.

“If you find that you are tempted by the in-house coffee shop for a latte and grilled sandwich after your session, then perhaps this may not be the best place to keep you on track.

"And when it comes to selecting a personal trainer, ensuring they are correctly qualified and insured is good practice, though it only covers the basics.

"The biggest red flag for me is whether they believe what they teach. Would you want someone spotting you/supporting you pushing your limits with a heavy load if they themselves don’t have the capability to do so?”